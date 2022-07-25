SRF: Capex intensity in free flow

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SRF (CMP: Rs 2,291; Market cap: Rs 67,898 crore) has posted yet another strong set of quarterly results as far as top-line numbers are concerned. The chemicals segment continues to do well, despite cost headwinds. The company has been able to pass through input prices but there are indications that pricing is plateauing, to say the least. So far, there has been no demand moderation in advanced economies but fragile macros in Europe is a key risk to watch. The packaging...