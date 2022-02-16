How SpiceJet turned a surprise profit after a string of losses

Representational image.

SpiceJet (CMP: Rs 64.5, Mcap: Rs 3,820 crore) posted a net profit of Rs 23.3 crore in the third quarter of FY22 against a loss of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter last year but the sky still looks hazy for the low-cost airline and turbulence is expected to continue.

Though the headline numbers show a profit, a closer look into the results reveals a different picture.

Helped by a significant increase in the fleet, addition of new destinations, and a recovery in passenger traffic, the company has seen a 68.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 33.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in operating revenues, which stood at Rs 2,262.6 crore. Logistics operations also propelled the topline.

However, its consolidated expenses were around Rs 2,557.4 crore in Q3 FY22, dwarfing revenues by Rs 294.7 crore. What does this mean? It implies that the company actually suffered a loss. Even if we adjust for a one-time expense of Rs 77.46 crore, the airline still suffered a loss.

The profit secret

What helped the company become profitable in Q3 FY22 was the other income of Rs 414.69 crore. This sum is primarily attributed to the compensation it received from Boeing for the 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded in 2019 because of safety reasons.

The SpiceJet management accounted for the settlement from Boeing —Rs 1554 crore in total—under other income in several previous quarters, thereby trimming losses. SpiceJet’s auditors have highlighted this accounting jugglery, emphasising that the airline should have recognised “such accommodations in its entirety during the quarter ended 31 December 2021 on completion of settlement.”

The moot question is whether SpiceJet can survive the turbulent times. Though SpiceJet continues to aggressively cut costs, re-negotiate contract terms, and has earned extra time for payments, the ride looks bumpier.

Trouble ahead

There are multiple headwinds for the company. While there has been a significant increase in passenger traffic and higher revenues, fuel costs are rising at a rapid pace (crude oil prices jumped 58 percent in the last one year and broke the $93- per - barrel -mark two weeks ago). This would impact operating profitability of the company as fuel costs accounted for 42.7 percent of net operating revenue in Q3 FY22.

Further, auditors have again cast doubts over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern as the balance sheet of the company looks stretched. They highlighted that, at the end of Q3 FY22, the company had negative retained earnings of Rs 5,453.4 crore and a negative net worth of Rs.3,830.7 crore. Moreover, current liabilities have exceeded current assets by Rs 6,344.1 crore, indicating significant pressure on the company to repay its current dues.

The management, however, tried to allay the concern and said the group would be able to achieve profitable operations and raise necessary funds in order to meet its liabilities as they fall due. It also indicated that the holding company has been able to raise funds to the tune of Rs 147 crore, under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

To keep itself afloat, SpiceJet had earlier hived off its cargo business (SpiceXpress) to focus on the business and raise additional capital.