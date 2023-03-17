HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sirca Paints: Potential to continue its upward trend

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

The company’s growth trajectory looks satisfactory on the back of its stable financial track record, business strategy, and competitive market positioning.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Top line grew by 23 percent, driven by growth across segments Contraction in operating margin due to multiple headwinds Continuing to add product categories to expand total addressable market Trades at 30 times FY24E Wood coatings manufacturer Sirca Paints India reported a good Q3FY23 performance as revenue growth came marginally above our expectations, but profitability lost some ground, owing to multiple headwinds. The latest quarterly results turned out to be a validation of the existing business trend -- some positive, some negative. Q3 results...

