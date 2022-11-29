HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Shriram Transport: Awaiting the makeover magic to work

Khushboo Rai   •

Encouraging outlook as the company transforms from a uni-segment entity to a more diversified play after the merger. Second quarter saw a decent growth in disbursement, coupled with improving margins, asset quality and credit cost

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Shriram Transport Finance Company Q2 profit rises 38.3% YoY to Rs 1,067 crore. Net interest income increases 22.85%. The company recorded a 38.3% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,066.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Net interest income grew by 22.85% YoY to Rs 2,693.96 crore during the quarter. Total assets under management as on September 2022 stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.21 lakh crores as on September 2021.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Healthy disbursement growth Superior pricing power; dominant presence in used-vehicle financing Stabilising asset quality on improved collections Synergies of the merger expected to bear fruit  Combined entity to offer a more diversified and a larger loan book Presence across the spectrum of lending Risks: Merger integration effect and overhang of stake sale by investors Shriram Transport Finance (STF; CMP: Rs 1248, Market Cap: Rs 34,260 crore) — the largest commercial vehicle (CV) financier in India, and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF), which is the largest two-wheeler...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers