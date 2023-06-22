Should Piramal exit move worry Shriram Finance investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Piramal Enterprises likely to offload entire stake in Shriram Finance Two foreign investors have already exited the NBFC The stake sale could lead to short-term volatility in the stock Growth levers should help the NBFC stock do well in the medium term Piramal Enterprises is likely to sell its entire 8.34 percent stake, or 3.12 crore shares, in Shriram Finance (SFL; CMP: Rs 1,732, Market Cap: Rs 65,020 crore) through a block deal. The floor price will likely be Rs 1,483 per share...