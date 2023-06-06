English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Should investors bet on the Aavas Financiers stock?

    The unexpected exit at the top management overshadowed the company’s earnings narrative

    Neha Dave
    Khushboo Rai
    June 06, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
    Should investors bet on the Aavas Financiers stock?

    Aavas Financiers has corrected around 24 percent in the past three months despite reasonable earnings performance in FY23.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Strongest quarter in terms of disbursement growth Sustainable asset growth New tech rollout to increase productivity and scale Margin compression likely Industry-leading asset quality, benign credit cost Near-term risk: Management transition overhang The stock of Aavas Financiers (Aavas; CMP: Rs 1,402; M Cap: Rs 11,060 crore) has corrected around 24 percent in the past three months despite reasonable earnings performance in FY23. What explains the stock’s underperformance? After over a decade’s association, Sushil Agarwal, founder as well as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Where’s the import threat?

      Jun 5, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Panorama: Global food inflation brings good tidings, Musk joins chorus against US's China policy, India's...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers