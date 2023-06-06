Should investors bet on the Aavas Financiers stock?

Aavas Financiers has corrected around 24 percent in the past three months despite reasonable earnings performance in FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

Highlights: Strongest quarter in terms of disbursement growth Sustainable asset growth New tech rollout to increase productivity and scale Margin compression likely Industry-leading asset quality, benign credit cost Near-term risk: Management transition overhang The stock of Aavas Financiers (Aavas; CMP: Rs 1,402; M Cap: Rs 11,060 crore) has corrected around 24 percent in the past three months despite reasonable earnings performance in FY23. What explains the stock’s underperformance? After over a decade’s association, Sushil Agarwal, founder as well as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of...