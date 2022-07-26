HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sharda Cropchem: Earnings pressure to sustain in near term

Bharat Gianani   •

Given the earnings concerns in the near term, coupled with close to historical valuations, the stock provides no margin of safety for investors. Hence, we recommend investors to book profits

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Sharda Cropchem (SCC; CMP: Rs 564; Market cap: Rs 5,087 crore) posted a disappointing margin performance in the June 2022 quarter, led mainly by an increase in sourcing costs, given the depreciation of the euro against the dollar. Given the currency headwinds, margin pressures are likely to sustain in the near term. Also, with adverse weather conditions in North America and lower offtake in the Latin American market, the key agrochemical business volumes are likely to be subdued in the...

