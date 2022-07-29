English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    SBI Life — Solid all-round Q1 numbers, best placed among private life insurers

    While the better product mix and higher VNB margin is encouraging, three things differentiate SBI Life from other private players – market leading share, largest bancassurance channel and lowest cost structure

    Neha Dave
    July 29, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
    SBI Life — Solid all-round Q1 numbers, best placed among private life insurers

    Representative Image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    SBI Life (CMP: 1,191; Mcap: Rs 119,127 crore) has posted a solid performance in the first quarter of FY23 (Q1 FY23). A strong growth in the top line along with the changing product mix increased the value of new business (VNB) and led to margin expansion. The life insurance sector in India is on a structural growth path and the best stock to play the sector is the one whose company is seeing the fastest growth in top line, having...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike fears ease, but what about recession?

      Jul 28, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

      In today’s Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Maruti’s long drive, Tata Motors falls short of crease, India’s valuation matrix, Start-up Street, crypto talk and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers