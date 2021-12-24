SastaSundar Ventures: Flipkart deal to push growth into higher orbit

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Riding on the digital and healthcare boom, e-pharmacy retailer SastaSundar Ventures (SVL) has delivered exceptional gains in the past one year. Last month, the company announced a strategic partnership with the Flipkart Group, under which the e-commerce giant will acquire a majority stake in an SVL subsidiary, Sastasundar Marketplace (SML), to help gain a foothold in the health-tech arena. SML is a B2C platform operating the online portal sastasundar.com. The investment by the Walmart-backed Flipkart validates our investment thesis on SVL...