    Saregama: Jarring tone in Q1, but outlook keeps its pitch

    The management is confident of business picking up in the second half due to a very strong lineup. It has reiterated its guidance of 25 percent revenue growth for FY24

    Nitin Sharma
    August 09, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
    We continue to remain positive on the stock and see it as a good bet in the media space

    Highlights  A weak seasonal quarter, with a revenue decline of 1.6%, sequentially EBITDA margin at 30.6% Management reiterated revenue & margin guidance Demerged Digidrive business to list soon Film & TV segment to recover in second half Event business to turn profitable in 12-18 months Saregama India (CMP: Rs 393.05; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,578 crore) reported a weak set of numbers for Q1FY24, on slow events and film business in a seasonally slow quarter. Revenue was down by 19.8 percent, sequentially, and 1.6 percent year on year...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers