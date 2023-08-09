Saregama: Jarring tone in Q1, but outlook keeps its pitch

We continue to remain positive on the stock and see it as a good bet in the media space

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights A weak seasonal quarter, with a revenue decline of 1.6%, sequentially EBITDA margin at 30.6% Management reiterated revenue & margin guidance Demerged Digidrive business to list soon Film & TV segment to recover in second half Event business to turn profitable in 12-18 months Saregama India (CMP: Rs 393.05; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,578 crore) reported a weak set of numbers for Q1FY24, on slow events and film business in a seasonally slow quarter. Revenue was down by 19.8 percent, sequentially, and 1.6 percent year on year...