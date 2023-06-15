Saregama: Strong content consumption should keep the story intact

Saregama India's stock performance has been weak this year.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Content investment to pick up in FY24 Strong growth outlook for licensing and film, TV & Event divisions Q4 margins were impacted by one-time royalty payment Carvaan volume recovery is on track but the low price point product is affecting revenues FY25 PE of 25.1x is reasonable and investors can add the stock Saregama India's (CMP: Rs 316.75; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,107 crore) stock performance has been weak this year despite a 29 percent revenue and a 16.6 percent EPS growth in FY23. The recent ...