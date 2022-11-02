Saregama: Playing all the right notes, but is it a symphony?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revenue growth Film business slow in the quarter, to recover in Q4 Strong unit sales of Carvaan No change in revenue & margin guidance Saregama's (CMP: Rs 389.55; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,511 crore) second-quarter result was pleasantly surprising, with higher-than-expected revenue growth, aided by strong Carvaan sales and double-digit music segment growth, overall. EBITDA margin slipped marginally, both sequentially as well as year on year. The management has retained revenue growth and margin guidance for FY23. Q2FY23 financial performance (image) (image) Pick-up in Carvaan sales Carvaan...