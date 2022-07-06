Sapphire Foods India: Should you invest in this QSR stock, post steep correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sapphire Foods India Ltd (SFIL; CMP: Rs 1,133; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,202 crore) has posted its best financial performance ever during the last fiscal. Led by a significant reduction in store size as well as improvement in operating efficiency and leverage, SFIL reported a sharp increase in EBITDA margins and turned profitable in FY22. While the growth outlook as well as store expansion in the key India operations remain buoyant, Sri Lanka operations (accounts for 17 percent of revenues) are likely...