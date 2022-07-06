HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sapphire Foods India: Should you invest in this QSR stock, post steep correction?

Bharat Gianani   •

The stock is currently trading at 13.5 times its FY24 EV/EBIDTA estimates. This is at a significant discount to other major QSR players. Current valuations adequately factor near term headwinds in Sri Lankan operations.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd (SFIL; CMP: Rs 1,133; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,202 crore) has posted its best financial performance ever during the last fiscal. Led by a significant reduction in store size as well as improvement in operating efficiency and leverage, SFIL reported a sharp increase in EBITDA margins and turned profitable in FY22. While the growth outlook as well as store expansion in the key India operations remain buoyant, Sri Lanka operations (accounts for 17 percent of revenues) are likely...

