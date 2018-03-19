Sandhar Technologies IPO: strong finances, reasonable valuations make it long-term bet

Sandhar Technologies (STL), one of the leading auto component manufacturers, has launched its IPO (initial public offer) to pare its high cost debt. Strong clientele, consistent financial performance, leaner balance sheet (post IPO), and strong industry tailwinds coupled with reasonable valuations make this IPO worth subscribing for the long-term.

STL designs and manufactures diverse automotive components, parts and systems. The company is a supplier to automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) with a focus of safety and security systems.

STL is one of the two largest players in locking system for two-wheeler (2W) and rear view mirrors for commercial vehicles (CV). The company is also one of the two largest manufacturers of operator cabins in India, along with being the largest player in the excavator cabins market.

IPO contours

STL currently has 79 customers in its kitty including leading names such as Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Honda Cars, and Ashok Leyland. Interestingly, the company has long-standing relationships with its customers as is evident from the customers which have been part of the business since inception.

The company also has relationships with global automotive component suppliers such as Autoliv, Bosch, and CTS, to whom STL supplies various products.

Top two customers generated around 50 percent of total revenues (30% from Hero, 20% from TVS) and top five customers constituted 70.27 percent of the total revenues. The revenue concentration is a cause for concern as loss of business from these two could significantly impact the financial performance of the company

Strong industry tailwinds

STL primarily caters to two-wheeler (2W) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) segments of the auto industry.

Two-wheeler (2W) monthly volume numbers are showing a strong upward trend with Hero and TVS, two largest customers of STL, reporting strong volume growth. 2W could get some additional support if the revival of rural economy gathers momentum in the coming months.

CV segment also continues to post stellar performance as the disruptions of demonetization, GST rollout and transition to BS IV are largely behind. Companies appear to be gaining from infrastructural developments coupled with growing logistics requirements arising from the construction sector as well as ban on overloading. With the impetus on rural economy in an election year and the continued focus on infrastructure in selected pockets, commercial vehicle segment should have a strong run, going forward.

Overall, the outlook for CV and 2W segment of auto industry looks very promising, going forward.

Research and Development (R&D) is the critical part of the business and STL has always focused on implementing and creating access to modern and advanced technology. In fact, now the company has its own dedicated R&D center, which houses 35 engineers focusing on the development of new products, designing, prototyping, and product upgrades.

In addition to this, the company has also entered into technical collaborations with Honda Lock for getting technical know-how and JEM Techno for technical advice in relation to relays used in automobiles.

STL has an insignificant presence in the high-growth scooter segment. It has now started serving this segment as well. With established strong client base in fast-growing scooter segment within 2W space, the company should be able to take the advantage of the upcoming wave of growth in the scooter segment.

As part of the company’s core strategy, it sets up its manufacturing facilities near their OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) customers’ plants in all key auto-clusters of India. As per management, STL has already incurred most of its capex for capacity expansion. Currently, it has 31 manufacturing facilities across 8 states in India, 2 in Spain and 1 in Mexico, which is a greenfield project. The company is expected to commission 5 additional manufacturing facilities in India over next 6-8 months.

Historically, the company has delivered consistent performance with net revenue from operations clocking a growth of 8.8 percent compounded annually over FY13-17 whereas EBITDA and PAT grew by a faster pace and registering 12.4 percent and 19.8 percent annual growth, respectively, over the same period. The company posted a decent EBITDA margin of 9.3 percent in FY17 and 10.45 percent in 1HFY2018, mirroring the stellar performance of OEMs.

However, investors got to keep in mind that cost of raw material and components consumed represented 60.41% and 58.78% of total revenue for six months period ended September 30, 2017 and Fiscal 2017. STL’s financial condition and results of operations are significantly impacted by the availability and cost of raw materials, particularly zinc, aluminum, steel, plastics, nickel, brass, copper and glass.

STL, currently, has total debt of around Rs473.2 crore translating into high D/E of 1.4 times. After retiring debt of Rs225 crore from IPO proceeds, the D/E would come down to a more comfortable level of 0.4 times. This will result in a lot of interest saving to the company as well.

In terms of valuation, the company’s implied market cap is Rs1,998 crore at the upper end of the price band. On the annualized 1HFY18 basis, PE multiple works out to 29 times. On one year forward basis, PE comes out to be around 19.5 times, which is in line with the listed peers who trade in the range of 16-24 times.

Peer review

Follow @agrawant