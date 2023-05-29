SAIL: Q1FY24 performance likely to be subdued

The Q4FY23 results of SAIL were below Street expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Steel prices corrected in May 2023 Higher coking coal prices will impact June 2023 quarter Working capital release will lead to lower debt Cautious stance on ferrous space The Q4FY23 results of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL; CMP: Rs 82; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,912 crore) were below Street expectations. Debt levels have increased year on year (YoY), mainly due to higher working capital. SAIL has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share. March 2023 quarter performance Higher sale volumes and realizations, quarter...