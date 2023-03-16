Sagar Cements: Inorganic growth story continues with latest acquisition

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Andhra Cements acquired at an EV/ton of USD 60 Ramp-up of capacities to drive volumes in 2023 Cement prices have firmed up in recent weeks Margins to improve as input costs are trending downwards Industry chasing cement volumes in pre-election year Targeting 10MT capacity by FY25 Sagar Cements has been scaling up its market presence consistently via organic and inorganic routes and appears well on track to reach a sizeable capacity of 10 million tonnes (MT) by FY25. The latest acquisition of Andhra Cements...