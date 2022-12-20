Sagar Cements – An aggressive growth play

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - Business reported a loss in Q2 FY23 - Cement prices have firmed up in recent weeks - Margins to improve as input costs are trending downwards - Construction activity to pick up in H1 2023 - Targeting 10MT capacity by FY25 Sagar Cements’ performance in Q2 FY23 was a mix of high and low points. However, investors should keep the company on the radar as the management has ambitious growth plans. Moreover, energy prices seem to be on a declining trend, which augur...