Royal Orchid Hotels: A quality stock to play industry upcycle

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong results YoY Demand momentum strong Robust room-addition plans; raising funds for growth Valuations attractive Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 268; Market cap: Rs 735 crore) has posted strong year-on-year (YoY) results for Q2FY23, led by robust demand, as both occupancies as well as room rates improved YoY. The hotel industry is in an upcycle. Demand momentum has resumed, post two years of COVID-19 restrictions. A seasonally strong H2, coupled with India hosting the G-20 summit in 2023 (summit would see many...