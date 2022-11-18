HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Royal Orchid Hotels: A quality stock to play industry upcycle

Bharat Gianani   •

ROHL, with a strong brand image in the mass market, strong loyal customer base of about 2.6 lakh, robust balance sheet and aggressive growth plans would be key beneficiary of the industry upcycle.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong results YoY Demand momentum strong Robust room-addition plans; raising funds for growth Valuations attractive Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 268; Market cap: Rs 735 crore) has posted strong year-on-year (YoY) results for Q2FY23, led by robust demand, as both occupancies as well as room rates improved YoY. The hotel industry is in an upcycle. Demand momentum has resumed, post two years of COVID-19 restrictions. A seasonally strong H2, coupled with India hosting the G-20 summit in 2023 (summit would see many...

