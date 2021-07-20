Rossari Biotech: Calibrated inorganic strategy opens up opportunities
Rossari’s M&A strategy is apparently focussed on encompassing complementary technology, talent, products and client base
July 20, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
Rossari Biotech (CMP: Rs 1,254; Market Cap: Rs 6,884 crore) has announced one more acquisition within two months. Rossari is acquiring Tristar Intermediates at an enterprise value (EV) of Rs 120 crore (7.7x EV/EBITDA), which is at a discount to its earlier acquisition in June of Unitop Chemicals (10x EV/EBITDA).
(image)
While in the case of Unitop, Rossari gets a higher exposure to surfactants-based chemicals catering to agrochemicals and oil & gas segments, Tristar Intermediates provides a higher exposure to...