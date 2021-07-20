MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Rossari Biotech: Calibrated inorganic strategy opens up opportunities

Rossari’s M&A strategy is apparently focussed on encompassing complementary technology, talent, products and client base

Anubhav Sahu
July 20, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
Rossari Biotech: Calibrated inorganic strategy opens up opportunities

COVID-19 pandemic aside, financial wealth in India grew by 11 percent per annum to $3.4 trillion between 2015 and 2020, a new report ‘Global Wealth 2021: When Clients Take the Lead‘, by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed. Here are some key (Image: Shutterstock)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Rossari Biotech (CMP: Rs 1,254; Market Cap: Rs 6,884 crore) has announced one more acquisition within two months. Rossari is acquiring Tristar Intermediates at an enterprise value (EV) of Rs 120 crore (7.7x EV/EBITDA), which is at a discount to its earlier acquisition in June of Unitop Chemicals (10x EV/EBITDA). (image) While in the case of Unitop, Rossari gets a higher exposure to surfactants-based chemicals catering to agrochemicals and oil & gas segments, Tristar Intermediates provides a higher exposure to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HDFC Bank's Q1 slip has the market holding its breath

    Jul 19, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC Bank Q1 overhang, growth double whammy, the payment trouble, Reliance Retail’s bold bet, Monsoon Watch, storm over sedition law and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Sign of the times

    Jul 17, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Huge oversubscription of Zomato IPO shows platform companies are the future, posing a threat to traditional businesses

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers