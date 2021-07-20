Rossari Biotech: Calibrated inorganic strategy opens up opportunities

COVID-19 pandemic aside, financial wealth in India grew by 11 percent per annum to $3.4 trillion between 2015 and 2020, a new report ‘Global Wealth 2021: When Clients Take the Lead‘, by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed. Here are some key (Image: Shutterstock)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Rossari Biotech (CMP: Rs 1,254; Market Cap: Rs 6,884 crore) has announced one more acquisition within two months. Rossari is acquiring Tristar Intermediates at an enterprise value (EV) of Rs 120 crore (7.7x EV/EBITDA), which is at a discount to its earlier acquisition in June of Unitop Chemicals (10x EV/EBITDA). (image) While in the case of Unitop, Rossari gets a higher exposure to surfactants-based chemicals catering to agrochemicals and oil & gas segments, Tristar Intermediates provides a higher exposure to...