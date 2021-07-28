Rolex Rings IPO: Should investors weld this bearing into their portfolio?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Moneycontrol Research Based in Gujarat, Rolex Rings (RRL) is among the top 5 forging companies in India in terms of installed capacity. It is the manufacturer and global supplier of hot rolled forged and machined bearings rings and automotive components for different automobile segments such as two-wheelers, passenger, commercial, off-highway and electric vehicles. It also caters to industrial machinery, wind turbine and railways. RRL supplies locally and globally to large marquee customers, including some of the leading bearing manufacturing companies, and...