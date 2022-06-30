HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

RITES is back on track

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

RITES International is set to chug along the growth track on the back of strong orders and execution.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Improving execution to support higher revenue growth - Margins protected thanks to higher scale and favourable revenue mix - Strong order book and execution to support earnings growth - Stock valued at 8 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Even during the pandemic-triggered stress, PSUs in the railway engineering space were growing at a decent pace on the back of deft execution and government support through capex. Now the markets are worried about growth because of higher interest rates and firmer commodity prices. The...

