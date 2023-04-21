RIL -- strong show across new-age businesses

The Jio vertical continued to outperform as the business delivered yet another quarter of sequential revenue growth in Q4

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Capex intensity continues to inch up Muted performance in O2C segment Jio ended the year on a solid note Retail continues to scale up well Foray into financial services can help leverage telecom and retail's huge customer base New-age businesses offer scale and scope and will drive valuation upside Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,349; Mcap: Rs 15,89,169 crore) posted a strong set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the...