RIL Q4 -- strong show across new-age businesses

Nitin Agrawal & Bharat Gianani & Nitin Sharma   •

There’s scope for re-rating as the conglomerate’s current valuation implies near-zero value for the new energy business and little upside from the growing consumer business

The Jio vertical continued to outperform as the business delivered yet another quarter of sequential revenue growth in Q4
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Nitin Agrawal | Nitin Sharma | Bharat Gianani | Sachin Pal | Neha Dave  Highlights Capex intensity continues to inch up Muted performance in O2C segment Jio ended the year on a solid note Retail continues to scale up well Foray into financial services can help leverage telecom and retail’s huge customer base New-age businesses offer scale and scope and will drive valuation upside Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,349; Mcap: Rs 15,89,169 crore) posted a strong set of earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (Q4...

