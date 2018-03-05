Record food grain production estimates – is it an unmixed blessing?

Post a near-normal monsoon and a low Kharif production, the bumper Rabi output seems to have more than made up for lost production and the second advance estimates released by the Ministry of Agriculture anticipates a record annual output for most major crops. An uptick in output raises questions on the supply side overhang, government’s policy for support prices and the overall impact on rural India.

The annual output from most major crops is expected to jump up with a substantial increase in sugarcane production, followed by cotton, pulses, course cereals, and rice and food grains. Wheat and oilseed remain two areas where is estimated production remains negative.

Despite hardships and not so favorable input infrastructure along with the weather vagaries, the farmers have to an extent proved their side of the story with a record output. Although at the forefront it seems like it would be a bumper year for farmers, however, the same might not be the case given that with oversupply, prices might dip.

There have been several instances where the procurement rates have gone much below production costs and announced MSP (minimum support prices) resulting in farmers resorting to burning or disposing off the produce. It now seems like testing time for the government’s heightened budgetary promises of protecting farmers’ incomes.

The budgetary announcements for the minimum support prices at 1.5x of input cost is applicable from the next sowing season i.e. July 2018 which would be mostly after the procurement season for the current year’s crop ends. However, studies show that current MSP also stands close to 1.2-1.3x of input costs.

With the current record estimates of production, there is a call for strong policy implementation for the current MSP in upcoming months so that the supply side overhang does not corrode the earnings of the farmers. This would mean increased spending from the government for procurement of excess produce from farms and for provision of storage facilities and logistics, in the already tight fiscal deficit environment.

With MSP implementation, free market forces are obstructed and a controlled mechanism enters the system which prohibits free adjustment of production and crop choice. Since general demand-supply dynamics are not allowed to play freely, it doesn’t result in allocative efficiency. The farmer tends to remain sticky to crops where MSP is high or where crop production is stable. This results in continued overproduction of certain crops and lingering scarcity of certain others and the switch between crops is hindered.onA good output should benefit agri input companies. A healthy output ensures steady farm income which leads to the higher ability of the farmer to invest in Agri inputs in the upcoming sowing season, which stands to benefit the Agri input and agrochemical companies.

Post the normalizing of the impact of GST and demonetization, the plentiful food grain output is expected to bring in support to seeds and agro chemical companies who had witnessed slow growth in last quarters. A push to farm incomes would also mean an overall improved rural demand which would also work in favor of consumption driven sectors like auto, textile, FMCG.

A recent spate of farm loan waivers have met with severe criticism and has destroyed credit discipline in several markets. Improved farm incomes, could help in bringing back the lost discipline to a certain extent.

With elections in several states scheduled in the next one year along with the general election in 2019, a more than adequate food grain output provides relief to one end of the chain and much would now depend on the government’s policy implementation.