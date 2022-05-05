RBI unnerves while Fed soothes the equity markets. What should investors do?

Shaktikanta Das (file photo)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

May 4th was an eventful day, as equity markets reacted sharply to the central banks’ actions both in India and the US. However, the market response on Dalal Street was very different from that of Wall Street. Same move, opposite reaction Indian equity markets tanked more than 2% yesterday after the Reserve Bank of India stunned the market with an increase in policy rates, citing inflationary pressures. RBI’s monetary policy committee, in an off-cycle meeting (unscheduled meeting), raised the repo rate...