RateGain continues to cruise fast

The sectoral tailwinds are strong and the company is geared up to maximise this opportunity with its own suite of products and the ones added via the inorganic route

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights RateGain reported strong earnings growth in Q1 Revenue gets a bump-up from consolidation of Adara Adara performs well in its seasonally strong quarter, margin improves Strong guidance for FY24 Looking to double revenue between FY24 and FY27e Open to M&A and enabling resolution to raise funds Earnings trajectory impressive, stock isn’t costly on PEG basis RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain, CMP: Rs 518 Market Cap: Rs 5620 crore), the travel focussed SAAS player, started the fiscal on a very strong note with robust growth aided by an...