Ramkrishna Forgings: Strong Q4 numbers, promising outlook, buy for long term

The outlook for both domestic and international markets is promising as demand continues to maintain its momentum. Further, new order wins from existing clients and acquisition of new clients boosted the financial performance

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 170.45 | The share price ended in the red on May 10. The firm received an order worth Rs 105 crore per annum. Ramkrishna Forgings has received a multi-year export order from a manufacturer of chassis systems and components primarily for trailers as well as for trucks and buses in the US, the company said in its release. Supplies are expected to commence from 2023, it said.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Ramkrishna Forgings (RMKF; CMP: Rs 165, M Cap: Rs 2,630 crore) has posted a strong set of Q4FY22 numbers. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue grew significantly and operating margin expanded on the back of operating leverage and a rich product mix. The outlook for both domestic and international markets is promising as demand continues to maintain its momentum. Further, new order wins from existing clients and acquisition of new clients boosted the financial performance. Also, the company’s valuations (9.4...

