Ramkrishna Forgings is riding the CV upswing

Nitin Agrawal   •

Valuation coupled with encouraging outlook make this auto ancillary a long-term buy

Ramkrishna Forgings
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Domestic and international business outlook encouraging New client addition, order wins, and products to lead to strong growth Increase in capacity to cater to rising demand Increase in content per vehicle to help outperform industry Valuation at a reasonable level Ramkrishna Forgings (RMKF; CMP: Rs 275, M Cap: Rs 4,360 crore), an auto ancillary company, is in a sweet spot to take advantage of the ongoing momentum in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, especially in India. The outlook for both domestic and international markets is...

