Ramkrishna Forgings is riding the CV upswing

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Domestic and international business outlook encouraging New client addition, order wins, and products to lead to strong growth Increase in capacity to cater to rising demand Increase in content per vehicle to help outperform industry Valuation at a reasonable level Ramkrishna Forgings (RMKF; CMP: Rs 275, M Cap: Rs 4,360 crore), an auto ancillary company, is in a sweet spot to take advantage of the ongoing momentum in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, especially in India. The outlook for both domestic and international markets is...