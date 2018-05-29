Ramkrishna Forging Q4 FY18 – Firing on all cylinders

With domestic regulatory headwinds waning and pick-up in demand for Class 8 trucks (15 tonne and above) in North America, Ramkrishna Forgings (RMKF) is in a sweet spot as is evident from the strong set of Q4 FY18 earnings. The new press line and products and increase in market share beckons investor attention.

Quarter in a nutshell

Volumes grew 41.2 percent year-on-year (YoY), with domestic and export businesses recording a growth of 46.2 percent and 25.3 percent YoY, respectively. Growth in the domestic business was on account of reduced regulatory headwinds and pick-up in commercial vehicle demand.

Pickup in demand for Class 8 trucks in North America drove exports. The management said export volumes were on the lower side due to capacity bottlenecks. Its sees these issues getting sorted out given its focus on automation and improving efficiency, which will free up 10-15 percent of capacity this fiscal.

Continuous enrichment of the product mix with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM) led to a 9.5 percent and 10.1 percent YoY rise in domestic and export realisations, respectively.

Net operating revenue registered a strong 41.2 percent YoY growth on the back of substantial volume growth and an increase in average realisation.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded 425 basis points YoY on the back of operating leverage. Raw material cost continue to spike up, but it’s a pass-through for the company with a time lag.

Growth drivers

RMKF develops over 150 new products per year as is evident from its track record over the last five years. This has helped in increasing content per vehicle and increase its share in key OEMs. The management indicated it would continue to focus on developing new products.The company has spent around Rs70,000 crore in setting up four new heavy presses with an aggregate capacity of 12,500-tonne per annum. This makes it the only company after Bharat Forge to command such a capacity and provides an opportunity to meet the strong demand. The management plans to expand capacity to target the untapped passenger vehicle and electric vehicle (EV) segments.Thanks to its new heavy‐tonnage press, the company is well-positioned to manufacture heavy‐ and critical‐forged products. With its long standing relationships with leading OEMs such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, it continues to bag fresh orders on the back of increasing content per vehicle and growth in CV demand. The management expects double-digit demand growth for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in FY19 on the back of restrictions on overloading of trucks, government’s thrust on infrastructure development and mining activities.After witnessing a sharp 36 percent drop in Class‐8 truck orders in CY16, demand picked up strongly in CY17. The management sees 25 percent YoY growth in demand for Class‐8 trucks in CY18, which is expected to augur well for the company.In the oil and gas space, RMKF caters to offshore and drilling companies. The management sees robust demand from shale gas industry in North America.The management said it is not affected by the shift towards EVs. The management said it plans to work on aluminium forging for EVs.The stock currently trades at 20.4 times FY19e and 18.2 times FY20e earnings, which is reasonable given the strong earnings growth in the next two years.

