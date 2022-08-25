Radico Khaitan – Stable growth outlook

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has delivered better-than-expected results in Q1 FY23 aided by a solid volume growth and a sequential improvement in operating margins. Quarterly earnings highlights Volumes in the IMFL segment increased 21 percent in the quarter gone by. A low base in Q1 FY22, on account of Covid lockdowns, coupled with the introduction of new Royalty Brands amplified the volume growth reported during this quarter. The overall consumption trends remain healthy as Radico delivered a second successive quarter of...