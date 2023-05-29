Radico Khaitan — Promising market position at a steep valuation

.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Premium segment volumes grew 20 percent in FY23 Morpheus Brandy and 1965 Rum entered the millionaire club Sitapur distillery to get commissioned in August/September Price hikes in UP to aid non-IMFL business Valuation seems to factor in medium-term positives Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has reported a mixed bag of earnings for the quarter ended March-23. While the company was able to deliver strong volumes in the Prestige & Above segment, other business segments lagged while higher commodity prices exerted downward pressure on margins. Quarterly-result highlights Radico...