Quick Take | Zee Entertainment recovers, but many other Essel group companies under pressure

Zee Entertainment and Dish TV shares rebounded on January 28 after the management announced it has arrived at an understanding with lenders to halt the sale of promoters’ pledged shares. The development helped Zee Entertainment end 15.7 percent higher over Friday’s close while Dish TV closed with 7.8 percent gains.

However, the shares of other Essel group companies continued to be under significant pressure. Zee Learn was down 9 percent and Zee Media was locked at the lower circuit. Shirpur Gold Refinery was down 15 percent, while Siti Networks fell almost 20 percent.

The reason for the fall in the Essel group shares is by now well-known. Apart from old allegations that the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) was investigating wrongdoing by a group company---the Zee management said the company doesn’t belong to the group---the main issue was the pledge on group companies' shares by promoters for loans taken by them.

In addition to media, the Essel group has varied business interests that include road, urban infrastructure, power sector, among others. Many of these non-media businesses are loss-making, putting pressure on the group’s debt- servicing capabilities. The promoters have raised a large amount of debt by pledging the equity shares of their listed entities. For instance, the BSE website shows 59 percent of Zee Entertainment shares, 73 percent of Zee Media shares, 95 percent of Zee Learn shares and 82 percent of Siti Network are pledged by the promoters.

Of all the listed entities, Zee Entertainment, the flagship company enjoys a leadership position. Being a crown jewel, the Essel group can sell a stake in Zee at a reasonably good valuation. The hope of doing so when it comes to other businesses which are not on an equally strong footing are dim. What’s more, if the promoters sell off part or most of their stake in Zee, their ability to support troubled group companies would also be lower.

So we can expect these stocks to continue to be under pressure until clarity emerges on pledged shares or there is progress on the group’s asset monetisation plan.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here

