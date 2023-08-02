English
    PVR INOX: Another mute quarterly performance; weak investment case

    While higher ticket and food sales hit margin in Q1FY24, the popularity of OTT apps is a threat, going ahead. Avoid long-term investment.

    Nitin Sharma
    August 02, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
    PVR INOX reported a smaller loss in Q1FY24 than what the Street expected, on the back of higher ticket and food & beverages (F&B) sales.

    Highlights  14% rise in sequential revenue EBITDA margin 27% higher than Q4 Q1 net loss lower than expected Occupancy at 22.3 percent PVR INOX (CMP: Rs 1,565.45; Market Capitalisation: Rs 15,337 crore) reported a smaller loss in Q1FY24 than what the Street expected, on the back of higher ticket and food & beverages (F&B) sales. Hollywood GBOC (Gross box-office collection) offset the soft Hindi cinema collections. Occupancy levels remained flat, sequentially, but total admissions were higher. In fixed costs, a 39 percent sequential rise in electricity...

