PVR INOX: Another mute quarterly performance; weak investment case

Highlights 14% rise in sequential revenue EBITDA margin 27% higher than Q4 Q1 net loss lower than expected Occupancy at 22.3 percent PVR INOX (CMP: Rs 1,565.45; Market Capitalisation: Rs 15,337 crore) reported a smaller loss in Q1FY24 than what the Street expected, on the back of higher ticket and food & beverages (F&B) sales. Hollywood GBOC (Gross box-office collection) offset the soft Hindi cinema collections. Occupancy levels remained flat, sequentially, but total admissions were higher. In fixed costs, a 39 percent sequential rise in electricity...