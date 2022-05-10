Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO – Which listed peers offer better value than the issue?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The initial public offering (IPO) of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services opened for subscription today (May 10). The issue size of Rs 539 crore entirely consists of an offer-for-sale from financial investor Wagner Ltd and a small portion by the CEO. The promoter is not tendering any shares in the issue. At the upper end of the offer price, Prudent is commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 2,600 crore. Prudent is in the wealth business — specifically distribution of mutual funds...