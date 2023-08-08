Power Grid Corporation of India: Tweaking strategy to grow fast

Power Grid Corporation has upped its capex guidance for the current year from Rs 8800 crore to Rs 10000 crore.

Highlights New project pipeline improves with higher planned capex Company ups capex guidance and expects further improvement New opportunities in renewables and tariff-based projects emerge Stock trading 1.9 times fiscal 2025 estimated book value Power Grid Corporation is tweaking its strategy to grow faster and tap new opportunities. It has upped its capex guidance for the current year from Rs 8800 crore to Rs 10000 crore. The company will spend more in the coming years, with annual capex expected to peak around Rs 20000-25000...