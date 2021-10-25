Polycab India: Margin pressure mounts

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Wire and cables manufacturer Polycab India’s revenues jumped strongly in the second quarter as the economic recovery from the coronavirus bolstered demand across all markets and product categories. However, supply chain challenges and an unprecedented surge in commodity prices led to a significant contraction in operating margins. Quarterly result highlights Polycab India saw a 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues for the July–September period led by a healthy pick-up in consumer sentiment post the second wave. The company recorded its...