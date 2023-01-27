HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Pidilite: Why we stay neutral despite raw material tailwinds

Nandish Shah & Neha Gupta   •

Pidilite continues to focus on volume-led profitable growth. Higher raw material prices have impacted the profitability in the last 18 months which is now likely to change

Pidilite Industries' Q3FY2023 performance was below market expectations.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Pricing-led growth, volume remains elusive Margins likely to recover with correction in raw material prices Competitive intensity likely to increase Remain neutral, given the valuation captures most of the positives The Q3FY2023 performance of Pidilite Industries (CMP: Rs2316) was below market expectations. The demand remained resilient in the Tier 1, 2 & 3 markets, while rural markets were impacted by higher inflation. VAM (vinyl acetate monomer) prices have corrected significantly from their highs and we expect margins to recover in the March23 quarter. Key...

