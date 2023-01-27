Pidilite: Why we stay neutral despite raw material tailwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Pricing-led growth, volume remains elusive Margins likely to recover with correction in raw material prices Competitive intensity likely to increase Remain neutral, given the valuation captures most of the positives The Q3FY2023 performance of Pidilite Industries (CMP: Rs2316) was below market expectations. The demand remained resilient in the Tier 1, 2 & 3 markets, while rural markets were impacted by higher inflation. VAM (vinyl acetate monomer) prices have corrected significantly from their highs and we expect margins to recover in the March23 quarter. Key...