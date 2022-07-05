HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

PI Industries: Will it outperform domestic agrochemical players?

Bharat Gianani & Neha Gupta   •

PIND expects margins to improve in the current fiscal, led by better product mix, operating leverage and manufacturing process improvement

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
PI Industries (PIND; CMP: Rs 2,648; M Cap: Rs 40,174 crore) has posted strong results for the March 2022 quarter. At a time when domestic agrochemical companies such as Dhanuka Agritech, Rallis India, and Chemical India are apprehending an impact on margins because of rising raw material prices, PIND is well placed to improve its margins. Better product mix, input cost pass-through in export CSM (custom synthesis manufacturing) contracts, operating leverage benefits, and the improvement in manufacturing processes are the key...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers