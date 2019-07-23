Phillips Carbon Q1: Weaker end market takes a toll, stay neutral

Highlights

Sales grew by 17 percent YoY, but sequentially moderated

Margins sharply contracts due to adverse demand supply situation

Slack in volume growth expected due to weak demand situation in auto sector

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) posted a weak set of numbers, mainly on account of slowdown in automobile demand leading to adverse demand supply situation. This has led to a sharp erosion in margin profile, which makes it prudent for investors to wait till growth outlook improves.

Table: Q1 results

Source: Phillips Carbon Black

Key negatives

While PCBL posted a 17 percent rise in sales on a YoY basis, sequentially it was marginally negative. In fact, since its all-time high quarterly number in the December quarter of FY19, top line continues to taper.

However, the main pain for the company is seen in terms of margins. Gross margin, which was near the 37 percent mark last year, has now fallen to 31 percent. Earlier it contracted on account of surge in oil prices as the company depends on raw material CBFS (Carbon Black Feed Stock), which is derived from crude oil and majorly imported.

In more recent times, weaker demand in the end market – autos – along with higher imports of Carbon Black led to pressure on margins.

Consequentially, EBITDA margin, which was in the range of 19-20 percent, is now ~12 percent.

Key positive

The only positive takeaway for the company is that EBITDA margin (excluding forex impact) has sequentially improved in spite of gross margin contraction and higher employee cost, which was more than offset by lower other expenses.

Other observations

Periodic capacity addition: During FY19, PCBL completed the brownfield expansion at Mundra (Gujarat), raising capacity by 56,000 tonne, taking the total capacity to 5,71,000 tonne. In addition, the company plans to add capacity of 32,000 tonne for specialty grade carbon black, which is expected to operationalise in FY20.

In the medium term, the firm has plans for a greenfield project (Rs 600 crore) targeting 1,50,000 tonne capacity in South India. These capex plans would drive up its total capacity to 7,53,000 tonne by FY21-22.

Himadri Speciality, one of its closest peers, is pursuing a 50 percent increase in capacity with focus on specialty grade.

Table: Capacity plans

Source: Phillips Carbon Black

R&D investment: Recently, the company has opened an R&D centre at Palej, Gujarat, with an initial investment of Rs 20 crore. This centre would focus on development of new carbon black grades for specialty applications for ink, coatings and plastics and masterbatch segments.

Outlook

The company is on track for new capacity addition. However, in the near term, volume growth is expected to remain subdued due to weak demand in the auto sector. Its current capacity utilisation is estimated to be ~80 percent (vs 94 percent in FY19), which can further come off in coming quarters.

Additionally, its exposure to specialty carbon black is ~5 percent of sales and therefore, it has a limited diversification in terms of end-markets.

Table: Share of specialty carbon black sales

Source: Phillips Carbon Black

Furthermore, adverse demand supply balance had led to weaker operating margins even though raw material price is expected to remain in check. Note that this is despite prevalence of anti-dumping duty on imports from China and Russia till November 2020.

In light of such an uninspiring growth visibility in the near term, we keep a neutral rating on the stock. The scrip has corrected by about 60 percent from its 52-week high and trades at a reasonable multiple of close to 6x FY21e earnings.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here