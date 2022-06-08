Paint sector: Valuation derating on the cards?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

India's paint sector has demonstrated strong demand resilience in the last few years, owing to the government’s thrust on affordable housing, shorter re-painting cycles and uptrading by customers. The sector has clearly turned out to be an outlier in the overall consumption basket, with the introduction of GST, the IL&FS crisis and COVID lockdowns having little impact on paint consumption. The market leaders -- Asian Paints and Berger Paints -- have consistently delivered superior earnings growth through business cycles. As a...