Page Industries: Robust earnings growth to continue

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Page Industries (Page; CMP: Rs 49,122; Market Cap: Rs 54,790 crore) has posted record sales and net profit for Q1FY23. Volume growth, stemming from enhanced distribution reach, product launches and increasing preference for premium products, led the show. Despite inflationary pressures from the steep increase in the prices of cotton and fuel, Page was able to maintain margins in the 20-21 percent mark, led by calibrated price increases, financial discipline and budget-control measures. The company has scope for enhancing its market share...