Page Industries: 'Jockey' on a strong growth trajectory











Page expects a robust 20 percent CAGR over the medium to long run. It is targeting over $1 billion in revenue by FY2026 and is framing strategies to reach a revenue size of $2 billion in the long run.

Page Industries profit after tax surges 65 percent on year. Page Industries profit after tax surges 65 percent on year to Rs 190.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Net margin for the quarter at 17.1 percent was higher by 400 bps on year and higher by 240 bps on a sequential basis. The revenues for the quarter increased by 26.2 percent on year to Rs 1,111 crore. The growth was fueled by increasing trend across and product categories and channels.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Page Industries (Page; CMP: Rs 42,495; Market cap: Rs 47,382 crore), which is the exclusive licensee for the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the Jockey brand of innerwear as well as outerwear in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and the UAE, is poised for a strong growth. Increasing share of premiumisation, enhanced distribution presence and introduction of newer products, especially in the women’s, kids and athleisure segments, would drive growth momentum for Page. Page expects a robust...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers