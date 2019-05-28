App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Page Industries: Don’t overlook long-term prospects amid short-term disappointment

Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:-
- Volume growth will be critical to reviving revenue
- Intensifying competition remains a key threat

- Investors should take advantage of the price correction

-------------------------------------------------

Page Industries reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter gone by, largely because of weak offtake by distributors/retailers, higher employee headcount and an increase in dealer incentives.

A combination of improved geographical coverage, new product variants, revival of volumes and higher garment capacities could help the company get its mojo back.

related news

Page has the exclusive right to manufacture, distribute and sell innerwear- cum-leisurewear products under the 'Jockey' brand in India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE. It is also a licensed retailer of 'Speedo' swimwear products and accessories in India and Sri Lanka.

Q4 FY19 review

Positives

- Gross margin expanded due to stable yarn prices

Negatives 

- Sales volume growth was only 1 percent year-on-year, whereas realisations were lower by 1.5 percent

- Employee costs and other expenses, as percentage of sales, rose noticeably year-on-year

Image 1

Observations

Capacity expansion

In the next five financial years, Page's garment manufacturing capacity is slated to double from the current 260 million pieces per annum. While a new garment plant in Karnataka is likely to be commissioned in Q3 FY20, another one in Madhya Pradesh will be functional by Q4 FY21.

Network augmentation 

As on March 31 , Page's EBO (exclusive brand outlet) count stood at 620 and their contribution to yearly turnover was 16 percent. The objective is to increase the number of EBOs to 1,000 by FY21-end. The company's MBO (multi-brand outlet) count, totaling over 50,000 as of FY19-end, is estimated to grow on the back of foray into new markets.

Fresh products

The headroom for growth in kidswear is significant, given the large population in India. Until now, Page has been primarily focussed on innerwear offerings within this segment. Going forward, products in the outerwear category may gain momentum.

Furthermore, athleisure and activewear products, which are high-margin by nature, would be high on the priority list in terms of launches.

The company's market share in the menswear segment is close to 20 percent. This, in itself, is a big positive worth capitalising on, since new products in the portfolio would already have a steady base of prospective buyers.

Going online

Considering the growing popularity of e-commerce portals and convenience shopping, the proportion of online sales to total revenue is anticipated to increase from 4 percent in FY19.

Outlook

The past strengths

Historically, most of Page's top-line growth was value-driven on account of emphasis towards premium product variants. This was mainly because of Jockey's popularity among buyers.

Peers upping the ante

Intensifying competition from high-value brands of retailers such as Arvind Fashions and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail would necessitate keeping prices in check. Therefore, volume growth -- and not value growth -- will become a crucial factor to monitor from now on. It also remains to be seen if the company can maintain its target of keeping margins in the range of 21-22 percent.

Trade not back on track

Subdued offtake from trade channels in the aftermath of the ongoing liquidity crunch is a challenge that could continue for at least a couple of quarters. Hence, it could be hard to achieve the desired 20 percent top-line growth target in FY20.

What should investors do?

An inability to sustainably deliver healthy volume-led growth, coupled with lack of market share gains in the smaller segments (womenswear, girls wear) in recent months, resulted in Page's de-rating.

After a weak Q4 show, the stock corrected sharply and is close to its 52-week low. At 41.6 times its FY21 projected earnings, Page continues to remain an expensive pick.

The ongoing consumption downcycle provides a valuable entry opportunity in beaten-down stocks. In our view, most of the downside seems to be factored in.

A change in product mix, gradual regularisation of trade sentiment, higher sale volumes (by way of enhanced capacities), large addressable audience (roughly 130 million consumers) and strong fundamentals should work in favour of the company in the long run.

Investors should, therefore, not overlook Page in spite of its heady valuation multiples. Having said that, the prospect of a re-rating anytime soon is unlikely and its rich valuation leaves no room to falter on volume growth and margins.

Image 4

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on May 28, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Companies #Moneycontrol Research #Page Industries #Recommendations #Result Analysis #stocks #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SpiceJet Posts 22% Jump in Fourth-quarter Profit, Sees Strong Year Ahe ...

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea F ...

Big Blow to Mamata as 16 TMC MLAs Resign from Party Along With Mukul R ...

Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details I ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.