Oil: Virus fear grips market, but OPEC+ is unfazed

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The recent fall in oil prices, on the fear of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, failed to change the OPEC+ stance and Brent crude price is likely to remain above $70 per barrel. Brent crude averaged $81.2/bbl in the quarter till date and even if the price remains around $70 for the rest of this month, the December quarter will average around $78/bbl. Brent crude price has come down by 15 percent since November 25 on the fear that Omicron may...