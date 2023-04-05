Moneycontrol
Oil Update: What should investors do after the OPEC shocker?

Nitin Sharma & Anubhav Sahu   •

Portfolio construction should be focused on business models that can survive high cost of capital; avoid pockets where the margin of safety is limited

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Brent crude at $85 a barrel Saudi Arabia leads OPEC production cut of 1.16 mbpd Near-term range for oil price $80-90 Windfall tax cut positive for exporters and oil producers OMCs may again see margin pressure Inflation expectations can firm up at the margins Growth & financial stability risk factors remain elevated as well Focus on portfolio construction with suitable margin of safety OPEC has struck a sudden blow to oil importers with a sharp 1.16 million barrels a day production cut from May. The overall cut...

