Oil: OPEC production increase is too little, too late

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Last week, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced a production increase of 648,000 barrels a day from July, helping offset some decline in Russian supplies. Globally, crude oil prices are aggravating inflation, complicating the central bankers' mandate of liquidity reduction and the eventual utopia of a soft landing. OPEC production has lagged the quota Since last year, OPEC+ production has consistently increased month on month (MoM) by around 0.4 million barrels a day, avoiding gradual additions. OPEC (excluding quota-exempt nations like...