Oil & Gas: Winter is coming!

The black gold has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on a daily chart.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Oil currently trades around $74-75/barrel and recent price trends reflect a supply deficit, demand recovery, and the hurricane impact in the US, which led to a third of the production being offline, and delayed Iran-US negotiations. Hardening of oil prices Brent oil price surged 7 per cent over the last one month, while OPEC supply was at 32 million barrels per day (mmbpd) in August 21. The demand in August stood at 98.4 mmbpd per day, with a deficit of 1.6 mmbpd,...