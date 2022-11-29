English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Oil & Gas: Shifting sands throw up new challenges

    There is an over-arching pattern in the apparently conflicting trends in the oil & gas space. One has to see through the complexities to make sense

    Nitin Sharma
    November 29, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    Oil & Gas: Shifting sands throw up new challenges

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Brent crude at $81 China demand outlook affecting Oil prices Severe weather in Europe could push gas prices up Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations to drive CGD stock Chaos theory says that there is a method in madness. This means within the apparent randomness of chaotic complex systems, there are underlying patterns, interconnection, constant feedback loops, repetition, self-similarity, fractals, and self-organisation. Oil markets, over the long term, corroborate to this theory. All the factors that pushed prices up in the last one-and-a-half years haven't vanished while new challenges have emerged,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian stocks sitting pretty, but Asia feels the China chill

      Nov 28, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: It's advantage India amid China-Australia trade faceoff, small insurers accorded space to grow, shift in energy balance has to be fair, migrant footballers add spark to FIFA World Cup, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers