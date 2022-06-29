Oil: Can Saudi Arabia cure Biden's problems?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Saudi Arabia said to have spare capacity of 2 Mbpd Crude oil price up 18 percent since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war India now importing 20 percent oil from Russia Oil market estimated to remain in deficit this year Greek historian Thucydides, also known as the father of political realism, once said: “The longer a war lasts, the more things tend to depend on accidents. Neither you nor we can see into them: We have to abide their outcome in the dark.” This quote perfectly...