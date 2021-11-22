Oil and gas: Price rally is not over

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Crude oil prices continue to strengthen and are now slightly below $80 per barrel as easing of travel restrictions continues globally. Over the last one year, Brent crude oil price has almost doubled to reach a multi-year high of $85.5 a barrel in October, and gained as much as 18.1 percent in the last three months. Sustained level of above $80 throughout October and most of November prompted the US government to ask China, India and Japan to consider the...